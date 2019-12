Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive dual-guitar playthrough video for "Automaton" by Intervals.

The video, which you can check out below, features guitarists Aaron Marshall and Lukas Guyader.

The song is from the band's new album, A Voice Within, which is available at this location and at iTunes.

Intervals will be on tour with Periphery and the Contortionist this fall! For more info — and everything Intervals related — follow the band on Facebook.