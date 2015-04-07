Irish (Uilleann) Pipes Played on Guitar — Video

GB3 is a group of three outstanding British guitarists—Dave Bainbridge (IONA), Paul Bielatowicz (Carl Palmer Trio, Neal Morse) and Dave Brons—who are hitting the road in Europe next month.

So the GB could stand for Great Britain, while the B could stand for their three last names. The three probably just stands for three.

Anyway, you can check out all their currently scheduled 2015 dates right here.

We recently came across (hopefully you know by now that we come across a lot of interesting things on a daily basis) a new video of Brons imitating the sound and attack of Irish (Uilleann) pipes with his guitar. The song in the video, which you can check out below, is a cover of "Castlerigg" by IONA, which you can see and hear in the bottom video.

"This Irish reel is one of the hardest things I've ever had to learn," Brons said on his Facebook page on April 4. "[It's] seven minutes of high-speed guitar gymnastics!

"I'm at Jaden Rose Guitars in Wales, using these lovely guitars to get ready for the GB3 tour in May. I'd love you guys to hear this amazing song in all its glory on the tour. All shares appreciated!"

The rest of the GB3 band consists of Simon Fitzpatrick (Carl Palmer Trio, Jeniffer Batten) on bass and Collin Leijenaar (Neal Morse, Affector) on drums.

For more about GB3, visit gb3guitar.com. For more about Brons, visit davebrons.com.