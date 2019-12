Iron Maiden have premiered the official music video for a new song, "Speed of Light," and you can check it out below.

In the clip, which was directed by Llexi Leon, longtime mascot Eddie the Head leads viewers on virtual tour of fictional video game history.

He starts off in a version of Donkey Kong, moves onto a Contra-like shoot-em-up game, followed by something along the lines of Mortal Kombat—and beyond!

Iron Maiden's new album, The Book of Souls, will be released September 4.