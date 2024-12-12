“They thought they were going to lose me because my vitals were out of control. That’s when a miracle happened. The nurses were baffled”: Jamie Foxx says his daughter saved his life by playing guitar

The Oscar and Grammy winner suffered a serious medical emergency back in April 2023, and recently opened up about the scare in his new Netflix special

Jamie Foxx Reveals How Teen Daughter Anelise Saved His Life After Stroke - YouTube Jamie Foxx Reveals How Teen Daughter Anelise Saved His Life After Stroke - YouTube
Hollywood A-lister Jamie Foxx has said his daughter’s guitar playing saved his life after he was placed into a coma back in 2023.

Matt Owen
