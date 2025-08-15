Guitar World deals of the week: get $350 off a Player II Tele, $100 off a Digitech looper pedal, plus some sweet Boss stompbox savings

Welcome back to another edition of Deals of the Week, your weekly digest for all the biggest savings on guitar gear. We're now firmly in the throes of back-to-school season, which means the chance to save big on beginner gear and accessories but little else for guitar players. It means I've had to search a little harder for decent deals on guitar gear, but don't worry, I've managed to rustle up some great deals for you regardless.

The best sale right now for guitar players is over at Fender, where you can bag up to 20% off American-made guitars. There are options from the American Professional II, American Acoustasonic, and American Ultra Luxe series, as well as some great deals on Player Plus guitars and some Paramount acoustic guitars.

Over on Amazon, the Boss store has got some sweet savings on stompboxes, including discounts on the Boss CE-2W chorus pedal and the Boss FZ-1W fuzz. Most of these haven't been price-matched at other retailers like I'd normally see, so they're well worth picking up, especially with that ultra-fast Prime delivery!

Musician's Friend has got some great deals on used gear at the moment, with some gigantic savings of up to 70% off. I've seen some massive savings like over $1,000 off a PRS, a $99 Universal Audio Brigade pedal, and a Fender Bass Breaker with a cool $270 reduction. If you don't mind buying something used, there are loads of great deals here, but you will need to do some digging to find the best ones!

The Positive Grid Back to School deals continue, with some excellent savings on Spark series smart amps. There are discounts on the entire Spark lineup of amps, including Spark 2, Spark Mini, Spark Go, Spark Live, and Spark Edge. You can also bag some hefty savings on their BIAS FX amp modelling software.

There's also a back-to-school sale on at Sweetwater, but honestly, the selection for guitarists is a little lacklustre. I highlighted last week that there are only a few guitar-specific products; however, there are some nice deals on tech, including up to 35% off Sennheiser studio headphones and Lewitt audio interfaces.

That's your lot for this week, and there's plenty to get stuck into if you know where to look. As usual, I've handpicked some of my favorite gear for you below if you're looking for a recommendation, and I'll be back next week at the same time with more great savings on guitar gear.

Editor's picks

Deal of the Week Save 30% ($350) Fender Player II Telecaster: was $1,149.99 now $799.99 at Musician's Friend With a ginormous $350 off, this Limited Edition Player II Telecaster is my deal of the week. I was lucky enough to review the Player II Telecaster when it launched, and I found it to be brilliantly versatile, effortlessly comfortable, and really well put together. It'll cover most styles bar modern metal, and at this price, it's an absolute steal. Read more ▼

Boss CE-2W Waza Craft Chorus: was $241.99 now $219.90 at Amazon Over at Amazon, there are some excellent savings on Boss stompboxes, and this cheeky $22 discount on the Boss CE-2W caught my eye. Combining the best of the classic CE-1 type chorus as well as updating the CE-2 to full stereo, this analog chorus pedal can add everything from a subtle shine to an ultra-wide wobble in your guitar tone. Read more ▼

Save 25% ($100) Digitech Trio+ Looper: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Sweetwater Sound If you tend to play at home by yourself, the Digitech Trio+ is a great way to get your own backing band without having to rely on other humans. It listens to your playing and then creates a bespoke backing track for you, and you can split your loops into sections to create full songs. With a $100 discount at Sweetwater, this is the perfect accompaniment for the at-home players who want to write more music or just improve their jamming skills. Read more ▼

Save 10% ($200) Fender American Professional II Jazzmaster: was $1,939.99 now $1,739.99 at Fender The official Fender store has got some awesome savings on American-made guitars, and this American Professional II Jazzmaster immediately caught my eye thanks to a cool $200 discount. It's got loads of tonal variety thanks to the bridge pickup tap system and the rhythm circuit that places the pickups in series, so you're not going to run out of sounds to experiment with. Read more ▼

Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO: was $169.99 now $159.99 at Guitar Center Beyerdynamic headphones aren't often discounted as they're so insanely popular in the pro audio world. The DT 770 Pro is the go-to studio headphone for monitoring, but I've found its balanced frequency response great for using with amp modelers and modeling amps. They're closed-back headphones too, which means they don't output much noise externally, making them great for late-night practice sessions. Read more ▼

Guitar sales to shop

