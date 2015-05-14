Jethro Tull Announce 'Minstrel in the Gallery' Deluxe Reissues

In celebration of the iconic album's 40th anniversary, Jethro Tull have announced a series of deluxe reissues of Minstrel in the Gallery.

The set of reissues, which are being released via Parlophone, include the 2CD/2DVD La Grand Edition, which features a 5.1 surround mix by Steven Wilson, unseen studio footage, a full live concert from 1975 and an 80-page book that includes lyrics and rare photographs.

You can order the reissues right here and watch a recently unearthed video of the band performing "Minstrel in the Gallery" in Paris in 1975.