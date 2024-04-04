“Martin is doing his own stuff. He should be having a whale of a time, instead of being embittered about Jethro Tull”: Ian Anderson seemingly rules out the prospect of a ‘Tull reunion with Martin Barre

By Matt Owen
published

Anderson doesn't think a reunion with Barre “would make the atmosphere within the band very easy”

Martin Barre and Ian Anderson
(Image credit: Future / Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Ian Anderson has seemingly ruled out the possibility of a Jethro Tull reunion with former electric guitar player, Martin Barre.

In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Tull frontman discussed the prospect of Barre rejoining the band for future live shows – and it doesn’t seem likely.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.