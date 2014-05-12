Jimmy Page Hints at New Material: "It's Time to Play Again"

As we reported Saturday, Jimmy Page was in Boston over the weekend to receive an honorary doctor of music degree — and to deliver the commencement address — at Berklee College of Music.

While he was in town, he sat down with the Boston Globe to discuss current projects and future plans — including his desire to get a band together and hit the stage again.

"It's definitely time — I won't say to start dusting down the guitar, it doesn't need dusting down, but time to get together with some musicians and be seen to be playing," Page said. "That's the important thing."

"I've got lots of material I've written on acoustic guitar — lots and lots," he recently told Rolling Stone. "Right now I need to get myself up to speed, and that won't take too long.

"I don't know what musicians I'd play with. I do have material and a passion for it; I need to work towards it, and now I can without all the other side issues going on. I play guitar at least once a week. Now the Zeppelin project is finished, I'll be playing daily for the foreseeable future."

He's spent the last few years working on Led Zeppeln's remaster project, with the first three box sets to be released next month. Below, check out a new unboxing video for Led Zeppelin II.