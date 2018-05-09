Joe Bonamassa Announces the Fifth Voyage of Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea

Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman are proud to present Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea V. Hailed as the “biggest blues-rock party at sea,” this music festival is celebrating five incredible years featuring Bonamassa and some of the most celebrated names in blues.

Sailing from Tampa, Florida to Grand Cayman over February 25 - March 1, 2019, 2,100 passionate fans will enjoy performances from some of the biggest names in live music, while discovering new favorites among emerging artists on multiple stages throughout the ship.

Guests will enjoy four days of non-stop shows with a wide range of concert experiences, from the high-energy main stage to the intimate, smaller venues. In celebration of the milestone fifth sailing, the festival will go above and beyond all expectations with new music, extended jam sessions, and unprecedented collaboration sets with legendary blues artists.

Joining Joe Bonamassa on the 2019 festival is a robust mix of new and returning blues powerhouses, featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Walter Trout, Ruthie Foster, Samantha Fish, Larkin Poe, Davy Knowles, Kirk Fletcher, Josh Smith, Monte Montgomery, Chris Cain, AJ Ghent [J-Ent], Brandon Santini, Nick Moss Band, King Solomon Hicks, Sarah Rogo, Grizzlee Train and more to be announced.

Once onboard, fans can expect to enjoy performances by Joe Bonamassa, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, multiple artist collaboration shows, activities with many Blues Alive at Sea artists, dozens of live performances by living legends and emerging blues talent, autograph sessions with select blues stars, and opportunities to jam with fellow cruisers while sailing an idyllic Caribbean course aboard Norwegian Pearl.

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea’s first four sold-out voyages saw the floating music festival sail to beautiful locations like Key West, the Bahamas, Costa Maya, Cozumel and Montego Bay, while entertaining over 8,400 passionate blues fans. Past performers have included many of today’s best blues artists, including John Hiatt, Robben Ford, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Blues Traveler, Beth Hart, Ana Popovic, Vintage Trouble, Marc Broussard, Shemekia Copeland, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marcus King Band and many more.

The sold-out festivals raised a combined $334,000 in donations for Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, which helps to fund scholarships and music programs for students and teachers across the country. Below, watch a recap video from 2018’s music festival.

Interested fans are encouraged to pre-register for the sailing now at bluesaliveatsea.com before cabins become available. Double occupancy staterooms on Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea V begin at $1,149 per person, plus taxes and fees, with low deposit amounts and flexible payment plans available. To get further details, call Sixthman directly at 877-379-9170 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST

For more information, visit bluesaliveatsea.com.