Joe Bonamassa Hits Bouncer with Rare 1951 Fender for Harassing Fan

Blues guitar hero Joe Bonamassa just scored a hit—right on the head of a concert security guard.

Bonamassa was performing at the Brady Theater in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on December 9, when he saw a bouncer harassing an audience member. The blues guitarist took his rare 1951 Fender No-caster in hand and gave the guard a whack.

Afterward, he shared a photo of the incident on his Instagram, along with the following note:

“And to the bouncer who harassed one of our fans up front... That is why you can now tell your family and friends what a 51 Fender No-caster to the head feels like. Don’t ever put hands on my fans again. Consider that a love tap reminder.”

Looks like the audience was in full appreciation of his efforts.

Bonamassa’s tour wraps up on December 17, but he’s back on the road in February. Check out his website for all the dates and to buy tickets.

And to the bouncer who harassed one of our fans up front... That is why you can now tell your family and friends what a 51 Fender No-caster to the head feels like. Don't ever put hands on my fans again. Consider that a love tap reminder.

A photo posted by Joe Bonamassa (@joebonamassa) on Dec 9, 2016 at 8:19pm PST