Guitar World deals of the week: your last chance to grab a Prime Day saving – a face-melting EHX octave fuzz for less than $40, $94 off a bonkers Squier and loads more

It's the last day of the Prime Day guitar deals, and with four days worth of sales action under our belts, it's safe to say it's been the biggest one yet. Outside of the Black Friday guitar deals, it's been a brilliant time to pick up a deal on guitar gear, and I've seen discounts on everything from electric guitars and pedals to strings and patch cables.

But the sale will be ending at midnight tonight when the majority of prices will go back up. This might make the next few hours your last chance to pick up a major guitar gear bargain or to re-stock the essentials until we get towards Christmas. As always, I've been following Prime Day in its entirety, and here are the best sales to shop whilst there's still time.

If you're looking for accessories and dull but useful bits equipment, then Amazon's Prime Day sale itself is the best shout for you. Whether you want some new guitar picks or you want to stock up on guitar strings, it's absolutely the place to be for those guitar essentials. Amazon also has some killer savings on Positive Grid Spark 2, Mini and Go models.

The Fender Summer Sale is still going strong, and probably one of the best places to pick up a deal on a new guitar with savings of up to 20%. There's a good mix of instruments too, with American-made guitars and Squiers all seeing some nice discounts, making it great no matter what your budget. And I love this patch cable kit deal, which works out at just $3 per cable. For pure value, this is a no-brainer.

To rival the Prime Day event, Guitar Center has launched an up to 25% off electric guitar and bass sale that will last until August 6th, well beyond the close of Amazon's discounting bonanza.

So, there's still plenty to play for, but the hours are ticking down, so you'll need to act fast today to take advantage of the savings. To help you get straight to the good stuff, I've rounded up my top Prime Day picks below. Until next time, happy deals hunting!

Editor's picks

Save 60% Electro-Harmonix Lizard Queen: was $99 now $39.60 at Guitar Center If you’re looking for a super cheap pedal deal, then this Electro-Harmonix Lizard Queen for less than half price is one of the best I've found. Combining a vintage fuzz tone with a high-octave sound, you can craft everything from Jack White-type lead guitar tones to nasty, ring-modulated sounds that will melt the face of anyone in the nearby vicinity.

Save 19% Squier Debut Stratocaster: was $146.99 now $118.99 at Amazon Squier’s Debut Series was created at an ultra-low price point in order to take on Amazon’s cheap guitar sellers at their own game. At $118.99, it is the most affordable Strat and Tele in the Fender line-up, and a contender for the best budget beginner electric guitars available right now.

Save 70% Fender Blockchain Patch Cable Kit: was $149.99 now $45 at Fender If you want to outfit your pedalboard for less, then this is a great deal that beats anything I’ve seen at Amazon. With a gigantic discount of $104.99 on the large cable kit, you’re getting 15 patch cables of great quality and varying lengths for just $3 each. It’s the perfect way to neaten up that pedalboard ahead of any summer and autumn shows, or just make life easier for you practicing at home.

Save 20% Fender Player Plus Telecaster: was $1,199.99 now $959.99 at Fender If you’re in the market for a new Fender or Squier guitar this summer, then this is the guitar I think you should go for. With a massive $240 discount, it’s superb value for money, largely thanks to the addition of a series circuit that unlocks humbucker-esque tone. With rounded fingerboard edges and a set of locking tuners, you’ve got yourself a proper gigging workhorse for less than a grand.

Save 26% Ernie Ball Regular Slinkys (4-pack): was $26.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Ernie Ball's Regular Slinkys are arguably the most popular guitar strings ever made. Known for their bright tone and excellent playability, these strings have been favored by a wide range of iconic guitarists, from the grunge sounds of Billy Corgan to the classic rock riffs of Keith Richards. This Prime Day deal delivers a four-pack for the low low price of only $19.99 - that works out at around $4.99 per pack, or 83 cents per string!

Save 60% Electro-Harmonix EHX Tortion JFET Overdrive: was $203.20 now $81.25 at Sweetwater Sound I've seen some cracking deals on EHX pedals over the course of Prime Day, and this one is no different. With a massive $121.95 off, you're paying relatively little for a top-quality overdrive pedal. It acts as a 2-channel pedal which gives you the possibility of both classic and modern overdrive tones, and a cab-sim output makes it more flexible than your average overdrive pedal.

Save 14% Line 6 HX Stomp: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Musician's Friend I've waxed lyrical about the HX Stomp so much that I think people might actually be getting annoyed with me. It hasn't left my pedalboard since I put it on a few years ago, and even with the announce of the new Stadium line I can't see it leaving any time soon. It can play the role of multi-effects, amp simulator, and even audio interface, making it an uber-flexible bit of gear to have in your arsenal.

Save 20% Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Strat-O-Sonic: was $473.99 now $379.19 at Fender It may look like a Strat, but this Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Strat-O-Sonic only really shares its looks with that most iconic of guitars. Instead of the single coil trio it has two alnico soapbar pickups for plenty of gritty tone. The wraparound bridge is another unusual bit of hardware to see on a Squier guitar, and series/parallel and phase switching give you loads of tone options.

Positive Grid Spark 2: was $299 now $279 at Amazon Without a doubt the best practice amp I've ever laid hands on, Positive Grid's Spark 2 might not be as much of a game-changer as the original was, but PG have made improvements in all the right places. The outward facing speakers deliver more power and some sensational guitar tones, while the addition of a looper, AI tone generation, and your own AI backing band makes this probably the most complete practice solution out there right now.

Save 67% IK Multimedia Amplitube 5 Max: was $299.99 now $99 at IK Multimedia Still one of the best guitar plugins in the game, IK Multimedia's Amplitube 5 Max is jam-packed full of ultra-realistic amp models, and with over 430 amp and effects models in this version, it's one of the most complete offerings available. It's got a gigantic $200 reduction at the official IK store at the moment, which makes it incredibly value for money.

Guitar sales to shop

