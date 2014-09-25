Joe Satriani Performs "Satch Boogie" at New York City's Iridium — Video

On June 9, Joe Satriani performed an exclusive 99th-birthday commemorative concert for Les Paul at New York City's Iridium. I know it was exclusive because I couldn't get in!

The performance was filmed for Front and Center, a public-television music series. Satriani’s performance will begin airing October 21.

In the meantime, you can enjoy a sneak peek at Satriani's episode right here, right now. In the pro-shot clip below, you can watch him perform "Satch Boogie," his masterful 1987 instrumental.

