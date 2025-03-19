“I don’t think I got the intro right until halfway into the tour. It felt so odd to my fingers”: Joe Satriani reveals the Eddie Van Halen guitar parts he found most difficult to play

Satch also discusses his years-long search for the quintessential Van Halen tone

Left-Joe Satriani performs on the G3 Reunion Tour 2024 at Fox Theater on February 03, 2024 in Oakland, California; Right-Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by )
The Best of All Worlds tour, which saw Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, and Jason Bonham team up to deliver a celebration of Van Halen's repertoire, may have recruited one of the best veteran players on the scene, Joe Satriani, to fill Eddie Van Halen's shoes. However, the Surfing with the Alien virtuoso still found certain parts of Eddie's compositions – and their nuances – tricky to nail.

“Opening with Good Enough, Poundcake and Runaround is amazing,” he says in the new issue of Guitar World. “I quickly realized that the order of Eddie’s embellishments is really important to the fans.

“Even though Ed would move things around, this audience knows the studio versions and they will want the scream here, the harmonic cascades there and the finger tapping there.”

And as for the most challenging tracks? “The Poundcake drill is hard to nail. The beginning of Summer Nights is difficult because of the picking and gain structure. I don’t think I got the intro right until halfway into the tour. It felt so odd to my fingers.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Satriani reveals the lengths he went to in order to ensure that his tone was as Van Halen-esque as possible for the tour, even designing a new amp, the 3rd Power Dragon 100.

Sammy Hagar/Joe Satriani - “Poundcake”- Best of All Worlds Tour – Live - Tampa, FL ￼7/14/2024 - YouTube Sammy Hagar/Joe Satriani - “Poundcake”- Best of All Worlds Tour – Live - Tampa, FL ￼7/14/2024 - YouTube
“Going back some years, when David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen first called me about a tribute, I started this deep search into Ed's tone,” he explains.

“Ed had a millions sounds. He went from mono to mono with a little bit of stereo from the Eventide to widen the pitch, and then full stereo. He used Marshall, Soldano, Peavey and EVH. Those are huge changes in terms of preamp gain and compression.”

Taking all this into consideration, Satriani reached out to Dylana Scott at 3rd Power Amplification to create the perfect amp for this tour. “We went for the 1986 Live Without a Net tone, because it was all Marshalls but with the extra stereo-ness.”

In other Satriani-Van Halen news, Peavey CEO Courtland Gray has recently shed new light on Van Halen's split from the company in the early aughts, and suggested the Satriani endorsement could have led to the end of the partnership.

For more from Joe Satriani, plus new interviews with Norman Harris from Norman’s Rare Guitars, and John Mayer and Bob Weir, pick up issue 590 of Guitar World at Magazines Direct.

