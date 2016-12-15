John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe: Four-Day “Shred Intensive” Camp Set for August 2017

(Image credit: (provided))

John Petrucci has announced the details for John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe, which will take August 7-11, 2017, at Glen Cove Mansion in Glen Cove, New York.

Packages can be purchased at the event’s official website now.

The camp is a career first for the Dream Theater co-founder, guitarist and producer, and an exciting opportunity for players and fans to immerse themselves in his unique and undeniable "universe."

Petrucci is inviting campers to join him for a four-day “shred intensive” event. In addition to leading workshops on everything from chops to tone, jamming and performing an intimate concert with his solo band, he’ll be hosting barbecues and engaging in all kinds of summer fun. This one-of-a-kind experience also features Tosin Abasi, Rusty Cooley, Andy James, Tony MacAlpine, Andy McKee and more.

“First and foremost, I want this event to be fun," Petrucci says. "It’s an experience that not only centers around guitars but the environment of Long Island in the summer. It’s all about shredding, barbecuing and having a great time with some of the world’s best players.”

Watch an announcement from Petrucci below, and visit johnpetruccisguitaruniverse.com to sign up and/or find out more.