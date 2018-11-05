Larkin Poe's Rebecca and Megan Lovell: What's on My Playlist

1 “Hard Time Killing Floor Blues”, Skip James

Rebecca: "Having grown up as a banjo player, I’m always intrigued by fingerstyle guitarists. Skip James is a legendary hill country blues artist, and his playing on this track is unbelievable."

2 “Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You”, Sheryl Crow

Megan: "We had the pleasure of sharing stages with Sheryl on the festival circuit this year. She rocks and this song rocks. Really enjoy the production and love the feature of Annie Clark (St. Vincent)."

3 “Best Seat in the House”, Blackberry Smoke

Rebecca: "Some genuine, Georgia-grown rock and roll. This is from their new record, Find a Light. We love these guys; Charlie Starr is the ultimate frontman."

4 “Running on Empty”, Jackson Browne

Megan: "This list wouldn’t be complete without a slide feature — and what slide is more iconic than 'Running on Empty'? As a lap steel player, David Lindley’s solos here rip my heart out."

5 “Little Martha”, The Allman Brothers Band

Both: "We covered this song as part of our 'Tip O’ the Hat' YouTube series. As a sister duo, we revere these brothers."