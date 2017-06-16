Liam Gallagher Shares “Wall of Glass” from New Album ‘As You Were’

(Image credit: Rankin)

An era-defining voice and the frontman of his generation, Liam Gallagher (Oasis, Beady Eye) kicks off a new stage in his career with the announcement of his debut solo single “Wall of Glass” which is available now from iTunes. “Wall Of Glass” is the first track to preview his forthcoming album As You Were.If you had to make an equation of all the elements that made the early Oasis singles so apocalyptically good – huge waves of guitar hooks, a melody you can’t shake, a thunderous rhythm and Liam Gallagher’s voice delivering an unbelievably catchy chorus - then ‘Wall Of Glass’ would be the result.

Boosted by a contemporary, bass-heavy production, it’s a track that provides a fresh new angle to Liam’s sound while maintaining the traits that made him such an influential artist.

