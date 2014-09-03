Linkin Park's "In The End" Covered in 20 Different Musical Styles — Video

This video, which was posted to YouTube yesterday, September 2, already has 1,000,000 views.

We figured we'd try to make it 1,000,009.

It's a clip of someone named Anthony Vincent, who recorded a version of Linkin Park's signature 2000 song, "In The End," in the styles of 20 other artists — everything from Guns N' Roses to Korn, to the Doors, the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Johnny Cash ... and beyond.

The video is an offshoot of Vincent's "10 Second Songs" series, in which he takes a popular song and delivers it in a variety of musical styles. Go figure. Enjoy!