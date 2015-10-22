Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Fires His Guitar Tech, Saying He'll "Never See His Stupid Ass Again" —Video

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has uploaded a video message to his Periscope account in which he slams his former guitar tech.

He actually calls him a "total waste of skin and life" in the video, which you can check out below.

This is all the result of an apparently less-than-ideal show last night (October 21) in Brisbane, Australia, which resulted in the tech being relieved of his duties.

Mustaine apologized to fans in Brisbane, explaining that they "deserve way better than this jerk-off did tonight."

"Megadeth is much better than what we appeared tonight," he added, followed by, "But you know what the funny thing is? He has to live with himself. And as of like right now, I'll never see his stupid ass again."

Megadeth's new album, Dystopia, will be released January 22, 2016.