“I won’t miss being in a band with horrible humans”: Former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds fuels speculation of tension with his ex-bandmates after calling them out on social media

Former Mastodon electric guitar player Brent Hinds has seemingly taken to social media to call out his old bandmates – even going as far as calling them "horrible humans".

The exchange happened on Instagram, when Hinds commented on a post that celebrated Mastodon’s 2014 album, Once More ‘Round the Sun, with the caption, “11 more trips ‘round the sun since this was released!”

Hinds comment has since been deleted, but it said, “I want [sic] miss being in a shit band with horrible humans.”

It’s safe to say the unexpected interjection has sparked a lot of debate in the comment section. The fact it was deleted has fuelled even more speculation, with fans commenting, “Where’s Brent’s comment all over the news?” and “Are they now just deleting comments regarding Brent Hinds?”

Hinds' exit from the group was announced by the band on March 7, with a statement shared on social media reading: “Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways. We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.

“We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road.”

Brent Hinds' comment – later deleted (Image credit: Mastodon Instagram)

The departure was announced just days before the band’s performance at Tool's festival in the Dominican Republic – with Ben Eller, a YouTube guitar educator and long-time Mastodon expert, drafted in as Hinds' last-minute replacement.

Since then, Guitar World has spoken to Mastodon’s other guitarist, Bill Kelliher, about what led to the departure. While he didn’t share the exact details, he asserted that, “We’re not going anywhere. We’ve been around a while; this is all I really have. I live and breathe it.

“It was 25 long years. Like a marriage, sometimes people grow apart and they get interested in other things. It was time to part ways. And we wish nothing but the best for Brent in his endeavors – chasing his dreams and doing what he likes to do. We look forward to a new chapter of Mastodon.”

Brent Hinds shows no sign of taking a pause, as the guitarist donned a beaten-up Tele and a cowboy hat for his first show sans the metal giants, with his psycho-billy surf project, Fiend Without A Face, on March 21.