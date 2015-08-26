Metallica Release Fly-on-the-Wall Footage from August 20 Show in Bergen, Norway — Video

Metallica have posted some brand-new "fly on the wall" footage their August 20 show in Bergen, Norway. Thanks to embeddable YouTube videos, you can check it out below!

The footage, which was shot by the official MetOnTour reporter, includes their sound check, Rob and Kirk in the meet-and-greet zone, the Tuning Room and "The Day That Never Comes" from the show itself.

The entire Bergen set is available for download and on CD at LiveMetallica.com. Check out the links below to purchase.

Metallica's August 20 setlist:

"Fuel"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Metal Militia"

"King Nothing"

"Disposable Heroes"

- Kirk Solo #1 -

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Lords Of Summer"

"The Unforgiven"

"Sad But True"

- Bass Solo -

"Frayed Ends Of Sanity"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"The Memory Remains"

- Kirk Solo #2 -

"Fade To Black"

"Seek And Destroy"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

Download the set | Buy the set on CD