Metallica's "Enter Sandman" Treated to a Sinister Folk Overhaul

A band called Shel have put a soft new spin on Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

As TeamRock reports, Shel singer Eva Holbrook commented on the cover, stating, “When recording 'Enter Sandman,' I said a prayer to the gods of rock that I wouldn’t be struck dead, or mysteriously electrocuted, for whispering the lyrics to a Metallica song. I’ve survived to say I’m truly blown away by the poetry of the song.”

“Enter Sandman” is from Metallica’s eponymous 1991 album, which has come to be known as the Black Album. Happily, the band have been hard at work on their new album. Drummer Lars Ulrich even provided an update over the weekend, telling fans that the new record is “mostly done.”

“It may come out any century now, actually,” he joked.