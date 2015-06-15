Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Play National Anthem at Game 5 of NBA Finals — Video

Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett turned up at Oakland, California's Oracle Arena last night (June 14) to perform the National Anthem.

The duo's instrumental version of "The Star-Spangled Banner," which was composed by Francis Scott Key and John Stafford Smith, kicked off Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Metallica have some long-standing Bay Area connections. Although they started out in Los Angeles, they moved to San Francisco in the early Eighties. Hetfield and Hammett performed the National Anthem last month at the San Francisco Giants' AT&T Park before a game against the Los Angeles Angels.