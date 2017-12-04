Stream Neil Young's Full Omemee, Ontario Acoustic Set

Neil Young recently celebrated the release of his new album with Promise of the Real, The Visitor, with an intimate acoustic concert at Omemee, Ontario's Coronation Hall.

Luckily for us, Young streamed the whole set—which featured a tantalizing mix of hits such as "Heart of Gold" and rarities like "Don't Be Denied"—live on his Facebook page.

Aside from a celebration of The Visitor, the performance also served as a fundraiser for The Bridge School and an event highlighting the opening of the Neil Young Archives, a high-quality archive of Young's entire discography. In a Facebook post, Young wrote that he developed the archives "to provide fans and music historians with unprecedented access to all of my music and to my entire archives in one convenient location."

For more on all things Neil Young, you can stop by his website.