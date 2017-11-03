Neil Young & Promise of the Real Announce New Album, 'The Visitor'

Neil Young & Promise of the Real have announced their second album together, The Visitor.

The album—set for a December 1 release—comes just three months after Young released Hitchhiker, a long-lost acoustic album he recorded in 1976, and less than a year after his last new studio release, Peace Trail.

With the album's announcement came the release of its first track, the politically charged "Always Great."

You can hear the new song below.

Speaking to Guitar World back in September about backing Young with Promise of the Real, Lukas Nelson said "Playing with Neil is like being in a master class with one of your favorite musicians.”

“It’s a transcendent feeling that’s almost indescribable.”

To preorder The Visitor, head right this way.