Neil Young and Jack White Record Vinyl Record Live on 'The Tonight Show' — Video

Last night on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Neil Young and Jack White demonstrated the method they used to record Young's new album of covers, A Letter Home.

During the show, Young entered the 1947 Voice-O-Graph vinyl recording booth that White and his crew had brought up from White's Third Man Studios in Nashville. With a camera showing the cramped space inside the booth, Young recorded a version of Willie Nelson's "Crazy" in one take.

During the remainder of the show, White pressed the song into a 7-inch vinyl single. In fact, the show ended with Young, White, Fallon and guest Louis C.K. listening to the playback of the single.

You can see the recording segment of the show below.