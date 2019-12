Otherwise have posted an exclusive lesson video for their new single, “Coming for the Throne," and you can check it out below.

The song is from their latest album, 2014's Peace at All Costs.

You can see Otherwise on the road with 10 Years through the end of March. Visit weareotherwise.com for tour dates and additional information.

Stay tuned for more exclusive Otherwise lesson videos on GuitarWorld.com!

Peace at All Costs is available now at iTunes and Amazon.