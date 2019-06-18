Paul McCartney and David Gilmour Rock a Beatles Classic at the Cavern Club

David Gilmour is no stranger to Paul McCartney's solo work. The Pink Floyd guitarist provided fine guitar solos to tracks from three of McCartney's studio albums, including 1984's Give My Regards to Broad Street and 1989's Flowers in the Dirt.

At the end of the Nineties, Gilmour took on guitar duties when the former Beatle recorded Run Devil Run, an album of mostly Fifties covers with a few originals thrown in. To promote the disc, McCartney, Gilmour and most of the Run Devil Run band (including guitarist Mick Green and Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice) appeared at Liverpool's famous Cavern Club (which is actually a newer club built across the street from the famous Cavern Club, which was so famous and important that city officials allowed it to be closed and demolished in March 1973). From the late Fifties through the Sixties, the Cavern was a major player in Liverpool's live-music scene; the Beatles played countless shows there in their early years (just check out the video below).

Although McCartney's set was packed with Run Devil Run tunes, he also treated the hometown crowd to a rendition of the Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There," a 1963 McCartney-penned rocker that dates to the tail end of the Beatles' Cavern Club era. You can watch the performance above. The entire show was released on DVD as Live at the Cavern Club in 1999.