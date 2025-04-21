“I heard the Money solo and thought, ‘This is amazing!’ So I sent David a telegram saying, ‘Remember me? I'm in a band now called Roxy Music’”: Phil Manzanera on his friendship with David Gilmour, and the key to the Pink Floyd man's unmistakable tone

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques ) published

The two guitarists have worked on several records together, giving Manzanera the inside baseball of the tricks behind Gilmour's iconic guitar tone

David Gilmour (left) and Phil Manzanera
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Little did a young, impressionable Phil Manzanera know when he first crossed paths with David Gilmour in the ‘60s that the pair would strike up an enduring friendship, lasting over half a century and then some, that saw him work with the Pink Floyd legend on a score of albums.

The Roxy Music guitarist recently recounted some of those experiences with Guitar Player, detailing how those collaborations allowed him to understand the secrets of Gilmour’s heart-stirring guitar tone, and how it’s not all about the gear he used.

Manzanera was 16 when they first crossed paths, and would go on to form Roxy Music, the band with which he’d make his name – with the help of his red Gibson Firebird – several years later. All the while, he kept a close eye on Gilmour’s career as Pink Floyd became heavyweights in the progressive rock world.

While Roxy Music were working on their second album at London’s Air Studios, Manzanera encountered Chris Thomas, who was mixing The Dark Side of the Moon at the same time, prompting the pair to reconnect.

“I went in to the control room of Studio Two, and none of the Floyd were there,” he tells Guitar Player. “It was just Chris, and he played me the song Money. And when I heard the guitar solo, I thought, ‘Jesus, this is amazing!’

“So I sent David a telegram saying, ‘Remember me? I'm in a band now called Roxy Music.’”

Phil Manzanera performs onstage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It proved to be more than a fleeting meet-up, and Manzanera, now part of Gilmour’s inner circle, saw his talents blossom close hand.

“[Original Floyd guitarist] Syd Barrett was more off the wall, but David brought a sort of blues sensibility to Pink Floyd, and then had to do the experimental stuff as well, too,” he feels. “He evolved in his own way of creating weird and wonderful sounds.”

Gilmour turned to Manzanera to help produce his 2006 solo album, On an Island, and did likewise for Rattle That Lock nine years later. He even had a hand in Floyd’s final LP, The Endless River, and joined Gilmour's solo band for a short spell. Working with him so closely lifted the lid on where his sound comes from.

“One of the things about David's playing – and in some way it's a bit like me – is that while it seems to be about distortion and echo, it is actually about the way he plays the notes and bends them, along with the strength of his hands,” he says.

“And he's got a fantastic sense of tuning. He's very, very hot on tuning. So often when I was recording him, I would have a tuner right there with me to check on the tuning. But he would come in to listen to a take or something, and if a note wasn't bent or pulled or pushed to the right tuning, he'd want to redo it.”

He admits that such an intricate ear for pitch had its problematic moments, but it shows the sheer degree of accuracy that lives behind the emotiveness of his lead playing.

Phil Manzanera

Phil Manzanera playing in David Gilmour's solo band (Image credit: Getty Images)

At one point while working together, Manzanera looked to relearn the main riff of the 1978 Roxy Music track K-Scope – which had recently been sampled and given a new vibe by Kanye West and Jay-Z – only for both guitarists to be left stumped by it.

After releasing his latest solo album, Luck and Strange last year, Gilmour has hinted that more music is in the works as he looks to continue momentum built from what he believes is his best album since Dark Side of the Moon.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“It’s really quite genius, but also hard to learn – it sounds insane, but sometimes the easiest songs still get me nervous”: Kiki Wong reveals the Smashing Pumpkins song she had the most trouble with

That time Stevie Wonder jammed with Stevie Ray Vaughan... and played SRV's number one Strat

“It’s really quite genius, but also hard to learn – it sounds insane, but sometimes the easiest songs still get me nervous”: Kiki Wong reveals the Smashing Pumpkins song she had the most trouble with
See more latest
Most Popular
Kiki Wong
“It’s really quite genius, but also hard to learn – it sounds insane, but sometimes the easiest songs still get me nervous”: Kiki Wong reveals the Smashing Pumpkins song she had the most trouble with
3 guitar tricks you can learn from Joe Perry
“I always felt like that record could have been better if we had worked on it some more”: Looking for a blockbuster comeback album, Aerosmith turned to Van Halen producer Ted Templeman. For Joe Perry, it served as a learning experience
A silhouette of a guitar player on stage with the &#039;Guitar World Discussion&#039; badge overlaid
Guitar World Discussion: Who is the most underrated guitar player of all time?
Phil X
“I could be blazing on Instagram, and there'll still be comments like, ‘You'll never be Richie’”: The recent Bon Jovi documentary helped guitarist Phil X win over even more of the band's fans – but he still deals with some naysayers
Yngiwe Malmsteen
“The Strat was about as ‘out’ as you could get. If you didn’t have a Floyd Rose, it was like, ‘what are you doing?’”: In the eye of the Superstrat hurricane, Yngwie Malmsteen stayed true to the original
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: save $250 on a Gretsch semi-hollow guitar, bag a budget busting EQD delay pedal, plus all the best deals on guitar gear over the Easter weekend
Pink Floyd perform live on stage at Amsterdam Rock Circus at the Olympisch Stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands on May 22 1972 L-R David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Roger Waters, Rick Wright
“It's like saying, ‘Give a man a Les Paul, and he becomes Eric Clapton. It's not true’”: David Gilmour and Roger Waters hit back at criticism of the band's over-reliance on gear and synths when crafting The Dark Side of The Moon in newly unearthed clip
Fender Player II Modified Stratocaster, PRS MT 15, Jackson Misha Mansoor signature, Chase Bliss Brothers AM and Taylor Sunset Blvd acoustic
“A new signature for Misha Mansoor, but not the one we’ve been waiting for”: The essential guitar gear releases you might have missed this week, from Chase Bliss and PRS to Jackson and Fender
Led Zeppelin 1975 Jimmy Page AND Jimi Hendrix (1942 - 1970) performing at Madison Square Garden, New York City, 18th May 1969
“I said, ‘Let’s get Hendrix to play on it.’ His manager said, ‘Jimi’s playing shows back-to-back.’ So we got Jimmy Page”: The hit ’60s single that was supposed to feature Jimi Hendrix… but ended up with Jimmy Page
American singer, songwriter and Texas blues guitar legend Stevie Ray Vaughan and his brother, American blues-rock guitarist, singer and founder of The Fabulous Thunderbirds Jimmie Vaughan, pose backstage at the Royal Oak Music Theater during the &quot;Soul to Soul&quot; world tour, on February 14, 1986, in Royal Oak, Michigan
“There are people who think it makes a big difference to the sound. Stevie always sounded the same whether it was rosewood or maple”: Jimmie Vaughan says your fretboard choice doesn’t matter – and SRV is his proof