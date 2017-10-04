Rob Scallon Plays "Metal in Very Inappropriate Places"

(Image credit: The YouTubes)

Rob Scallon, that uber-talented guitar-playing, video-making guy from the ever-fascinating world of YouTube, is back with a new video.

The new clip, "Metal in Very Inappropriate Places," is the sequel—if you will, and I know you will—to "Metal in Inappropriate Places," which has chalked up almost 5 million views since it was posted in early September 2014.

For your boundless viewing pleasure, we've provided both videos below.

This time, Scallon brings metal to a host of new (and, duh, inappropriate) places, including a wedding, the car he's driving, a yoga studio, a bowling alley (although many former and current bowling alleys are now—or at least were—rock venues), an otherwise peaceful canoe/lake setting, a bathroom (which happens to be very much in use) and a few other places—and he even got his local police involved, which is kinda cool. Be sure to check it out below.

For more Scallonisms, head here. For information about scallions, head here.