Robert Plant Announces North American Tour

A month or so ago, Robert Plant announced his return, detailing his 11th studio album, Carry Fire. Now, Plant has announced a 2018 North American tour with his band, the Sensational Space Shifters.

The dozen-show trek—set to begin in February—will take Plant across America (in addition to a stop at Toronto's Massey Hall). More shows will be added later this year.

"We've got a kind of communal drift, which has stayed with us no matter what other projects we do," Plant recently said to Rolling Stoneabout the Sensational Space Shifters. "It's like a brotherhood, really."

You can check out the tour dates, and re-visit Carry Fire's first single—"The May Queen"—below.

Pre-order Carry Firehere.

Robert Plant North American Tour Dates