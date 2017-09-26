Trending

Robert Plant Announces North American Tour

A month or so ago, Robert Plant announced his return, detailing his 11th studio album, Carry Fire. Now, Plant has announced a 2018 North American tour with his band, the Sensational Space Shifters.

The dozen-show trek—set to begin in February—will take Plant across America (in addition to a stop at Toronto's Massey Hall). More shows will be added later this year.

"We've got a kind of communal drift, which has stayed with us no matter what other projects we do," Plant recently said to Rolling Stoneabout the Sensational Space Shifters. "It's like a brotherhood, really."

You can check out the tour dates, and re-visit Carry Fire's first single—"The May Queen"—below.

Pre-order Carry Firehere.

Robert Plant North American Tour Dates

  • February 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
  • February 11 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
  • February 12 - Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
  • February 14 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
  • February 16 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
  • February 17 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
  • February 20 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
  • February 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
  • February 24 - Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
  • February 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Symphony Hall
  • February 28 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
  • March 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre