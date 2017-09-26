Robert Plant Announces North American Tour

A month or so ago, Robert Plant announced his return, detailing his 11th studio album, Carry Fire. Now, Plant has announced a 2018 North American tour with his band, the Sensational Space Shifters.
The dozen-show trek—set to begin in February—will take Plant across America (in addition to a stop at Toronto's Massey Hall). More shows will be added later this year.
"We've got a kind of communal drift, which has stayed with us no matter what other projects we do," Plant recently said to Rolling Stoneabout the Sensational Space Shifters. "It's like a brotherhood, really."
You can check out the tour dates, and re-visit Carry Fire's first single—"The May Queen"—below.
Pre-order Carry Firehere.
Robert Plant North American Tour Dates
- February 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
- February 11 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
- February 12 - Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
- February 14 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
- February 16 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
- February 17 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
- February 20 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
- February 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
- February 24 - Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
- February 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Symphony Hall
- February 28 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
- March 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre