If I was starting guitar again today, this is the first deal I’d jump on – get $1,000 worth of content for just $125.65 with Guitar Tricks' Summer Black Friday

We’re in a bit of a sales frenzy at the moment, thanks to the combination of the 4th of July weekend and the upcoming Prime Day guitar deals that are just around the corner. It makes it a great time to be shopping as a guitarist, and for most guitarists, me included, the first thought immediately goes to purchasing a new bit of gear.

New gear is great, but chances are it won’t make you a better player. That’s why I’m here to propose that instead of investing in a new electric guitar or effects pedal, you take advantage of these deals to invest in your playing. I’ve got just the deal for you too, as Guitar Tricks is offering a massive 65% off their all-access plan , and a suite of free gifts to sweeten the deal.

As well as full access to over 11,000 videos that incorporate song and technique lessons, you’ll also get Power Drills to enhance your technique day-to-day, long-form boot camp lessons for longer-term improvements, 100 essential licks for intermediate players, a dedicated sound recording app for iOS, and even a copy of AmpliTube 5 modeling software to give you access to great tones from your computer via a very highly rated guitar plugin .

Guitar Tricks: 65% off annual

Incorporating $1,000 worth of content for just $125.65, this deal on an all-access annual plan for Guitar Tricks is a surefire way to get your guitar playing up to scratch. It includes a huge array of content, including key licks and boot camps that will suit beginner and intermediate players, and even a copy of AmpliTube 5 for great guitar tones to practice with.

Guitar Tricks currently sits in the top spot of our best online guitar lessons guide thanks to its all-encompassing content and comprehensive learning path. For us, it gives you the most for your money, and covers more types of player than any other platform available right now, so whether you’re a beginner or intermediate player, you’ll find plenty to get stuck into here.

For beginners, the learning paths let you follow a structured program of learning, split into manageable chunks that guide you from basics like open chords and strumming patterns to fingerpicking and 7th chords. You also get a good variety of songs to learn, with no need to do any song in particular, which means you don’t need to slog through songs you’re not interested in.

For players who already have some experience under their belt, the more advanced lessons are split by genre, allowing you to focus on what you’re really interested in or learn something that’s outside your comfort zone. With Blues, Country, Rock, or Acoustic plans to choose from, you’ll be exposed to genre-specific techniques, scales, and songs that allow you to develop your voice in a particular genre and find styles to add to your existing repertoire.