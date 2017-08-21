Robert Plant Announces New Album, Premieres "The May Queen"

(Image credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

The last we heard from Robert Plant was 2014's excellent Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar, a record the former Led Zeppelin frontman recorded with his backing group, the Sensational Shape Shifters.

Now, Plant has announced his return with the Sensational Space Shifters, detailing a new album—his 11th—called Carry Fire. With the announcement also comes the premiere of "The May Queen," our first glimpse of the new album. You can check it out below.

“It’s about intention. I respect and relish my past works, but each time I feel the incentive to create new work, I must mix old with new," Plant said about Carry Fire. “Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat—the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

Carry Fire is set for an October 13 release via Nonesuch/Warner. You can preorder (preordering the album includes the opportunity to gain priority access to pre-sales for tickets to Plant's upcoming U.K. tour) here. You also can look at Plant's upcoming tour dates below the video.

Robert Plant — UK Tour