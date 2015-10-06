Scorpions Premiere Trailer from New Documentary, 'Forever and a Day' — Exclusive Video

On October 14, Scorpions will continue to celebrate their 50th year in rock with a special one-night national screening event of their first-ever theatrical release, a new documentary called Forever and a Day.

The film, which is presented by SpectiCast and Tempest Films, tells the story of one of metal's most influential bands.

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive trailer for the film. You can see it below.

Filmmaker Katja von Garnier accompanied the band on their "Final Sting" dates—originally the band’s farewell tour around the globe, from Bangkok via Los Angeles to Moscow. The resulting documentary is a moving portrait of the band, one that's packed with candid moments and memories, culminating with the decision to scrap their retirement plans.

“I think it'll be a really special film for our fans," says Scorpions vocalist Klaus Meine.

Scorpions continue their global assault in support of their 19th studio album, Return to Forever, which was released September 11 via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. You can check out their remaining North American tour dates below.

Scorpions are Klaus Meine, Rudolf Schenker, Matthias Jabs, James Kottak and Paweł Mąciwoda.

For more information, visit The-Scorpions.com.

Remaining dates of the first leg of their North American tour: