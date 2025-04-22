“It’s not meant to be anything more than a thank-you – with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo”: Sammy Hagar set to release track inspired by a dream he had about Eddie Van Halen, co-written with Joe Satriani

A few months after Sammy Hagar announced his semi-retirement from touring, he’s now unveiling a new single – Encore, Thank You, Goodnight., out April 25 via Big Machine Rock.

The track, co-written with Joe Satriani, and co-produced alongside Satch and his frequent collaborator Eric Caudieux, was inspired by a dream Hagar had about Eddie Van Halen and serves as a homage to that life-changing part of his career.

“This song is my final bow to that part of my life,” says Hagar. “It’s not meant to be anything more than a thank-you – with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo.” Satriani's contribution is also unmistakable – bringing about a sound that's nostalgic but equally forward-looking.

“Joe was the perfect partner to help me shape the sound – he brought in that big, emotional, guitar-driven energy that feels like Eddie’s spirit but is entirely of Joe’s creation.

“With Michael Anthony’s thundering bass and stellar Van Halen-esque background vocals and Kenny Aronoff’s relentlessly powerful driving rhythms, the song really came together on all levels.”

(L-R) Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff perform onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

According to Hagar, the dream that sparked the song came a year after Van Halen’s passing – and rather than a somber farewell, the song is meant to celebrate the unforgettable times they shared in Van Halen.

Aside from the song’s official release on Friday, fans attending the launch of The Best of All Worlds’ Las Vegacy residency at the end of the month will get to experience the song’s first live outing at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Speaking of Joe Satriani’s many exploits, the guitar maestro recently told Guitar World about the lengths he went to in order to nail Eddie Van Halen’s playing and tone.

Meanwhile, the late guitarist's former wife, actor Valerie Bertinelli, has ruled out the possibility of a Van Halen biopic materializing anytime soon.