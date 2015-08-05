Shattered Sun Guitarist Jessie Santos' 2015 Summer Tour Survival Guide

In this feature from the October 2015 issue of Guitar World, the guitarists of Five Finger Death Punch, Bullet For My Valentine, We Came As Romans and other metal acts tell how they'll beat the heat and tame the crowds on the season's biggest tours.

TODAY: Shattered Sun guitarist Jessie Santos

Tips for playing in extreme heat

Stay hydrated at all times. When that sun is beating on you a majority of the time it’s key to maintain your water intake. Also wearing breathable clothing will benefit you in the long run on, and off, stage.

Must-have on-the-road item

My hairbrush. I can’t express how much I loathe it when my hair is a mess, especially in the heat.

Best live show I’ve ever seen

Hands down when I saw At the Gates on their reunion tour across the states in San Antonio, Texas.

Tips for winning over a tough crowd

Be energetic and as excited as they are to see you. Have a good time and play the best you possibly can.

Most fun song to play live

It’s always fun as hell playing “Dead Set.” The lead is my favorite lead, and it’s got some Paul Wardingham-inspired licks.

Most difficult song to play live

It’s difficult playing the songs where I have to integrate my backing vocals. Which are most of them! It’s just a matter of concentrating on your parts.

Best song I’ve heard this year

Honestly, there are too many new songs that I’ve heard this year to pinpoint just one. I’ll do a top three though: “Von” by Yoko Kanno, “Gutter Moon” by Vola and “Ghosting” by Daylight Dies.

Gear I couldn’t live without

My guitar. Everything else is secondary.

Craziest performance injury

Straining my neck from not stretching at our performance at Bogart’s in Cincinnati, Ohio. The entire set and the night that followed, I was stiff, sore and unable to make any fast movements.

Here's the video for "Hope Within Hope":