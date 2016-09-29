'Sherlock' Star Benedict Cumberbatch Joins David Gilmour on "Comfortably Numb"

Last night, the halfway date of David Gilmour's five-night run at London's Royal Albert Hall, the former Pink Floyd guitarist was joined by actor Benedict Cumberbatch for a performance of "Comfortably Numb."

The 40-year-old U.K.-born actor—best known for his roles in Sherlock, The Imitation Game, 12 Years a Slave and The Hobbit trilogy, sang Roger Waters' lines in the classic 1979 Pink Floyd tune, one of the many standout tracks from The Wall.

Luckily, Cumberbatch has a very steady full-time job.

Gilmour's guitar solos were brilliant as always, and you can see/hear them at 2:08 and 4:36 in the top clip below.

The Royal Albert Hall shows mark the end of Gilmour's lengthy international run in support of his new album, Rattle That Lock; the tour kicked off in March.

Throughout the years, Gilmour has invited different celebs to sit in on "Comfortably Numb." In the bottom video, check out David Bowie's 2006 guest appearance at the very same venue.