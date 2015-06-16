Singer Catches and Drinks Beer Thrown From Crowd — Video

If you've been to a few rock concerts in your day, the sight of cups of alcohol flying in every which direction is a familiar one.

But the sight of a flying cup of beer didn't phase David Achter de Molen, lead singer of Dutch band John Coffey.

While crowdsurfing, de Molen spotted the alcoholic projectile, caught it, and drank it in one fairly fluid motion.

How's that for hand-eye coordination?

Check it out below, and let us know what you think in the comments and on Facebook! The video also includes a low-motion version of the grab-and-gulp!