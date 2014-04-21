Slash Behind the Scenes: Ernie Ball Visits Slash in the Studio, Episode 8

Ernie Ball's online series, Real to Reel with Slash, debuted in February on Slash's official YouTube channel.

The latest (and final) installment — Episode 8, which you can watch below — shows Slash & Co. — better known as "Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators" — at a studio in Los Angeles, hard at work on their next album, which will be released later this year.

Each clip in the series provides a behind-the-scenes peek at the band's sessions, courtesy of Ernie Ball. This episode puts the focus on Slash and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who discusses "pushing" Slash to play at his highest level.

Slash and Aerosmith have announced several new tour dates, all of which you can check out here.