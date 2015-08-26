Slim Wray Premiere "Take It Or Leave It" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Slim Wray's new "Take It Or Leave It" music video.

In the clip, which you can check out below, you can watch the Brooklyn-based garage rockers—Ryan Houser (vocals/guitar), Chris Moran (drums) and Brian Lawlor (bass)—visit popular New York City sites while performing from the back of a U-Haul truck.

It turns out this "thrash 'n dash" idea was a plan two years in the making.

"We were having a few drinks and joking around about video concepts when we came up with the idea of a 'thrash and dash," when you just pop into a convenience store or church, rock out for a song, piss off everyone and then run on the next spot," the band told Guitar World.

"Chris said he had always to put on a show in the back of a U-Haul—so we decided to put the two things together. We'd “thrash and dash” from the back of a truck.

"It was a beautiful Saturday morning, one of those nice summer days in New York City where everyone and their mother was out and about. We picked several high-traffic areas ahead of time: the corner of Bedford and 6th in Williamsburg, Brooklyn; the edge of Tompkins Square Park in the East Village, St. Marks and Chinatown. We wanted the video to feel like a mini-tour of New York City. The idea is that we'd drive up to a crowded area, throw open the back door and just start rocking out. We’d play just the one song, “Take It Or Leave it,” close the back door and drive on to the next target."

"Take It Or Leave It" is from the band's new EP, Post No Bills.

For more about Slim Wray, follow them on Facebook and visit slimwray.com.