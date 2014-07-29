'This Is Spinal Tap' Gets the Lego Treatment — Video

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the greatest rock parody film ever made, we present a few scenes from 1984's This Is Spinal Tap — in stop-motion Lego form!

Hey, why not?

By the way, if you still haven't seen This Is Spinal Tap, you might want to "right that wrong" as soon as possible.

Anyway, below, you can check out a scene called "Nigel's Guitar Room," followed by the band's Lego-fied performance of "Tonight I'm Gonna Rock You Tonight," followed by the much-loved "Lick My Love Pump" scene.

Enjoy it all, all!