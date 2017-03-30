Steve Vai and 2Cellos Play AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" at Guitar Center

This video might not be new—in fact, it was posted to YouTube in ancient ol' 2013—but it's been making the rounds on Facebook and Twitter in recent days.

So, in case you missed it ... Check out this video of 2Cellos—Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser—performing AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" at a Guitar Center store.

In the clip, guitar legend Steve Vai is hosting a signing event at the store, and he (and his Ibanez guitar) joins the duo for a spirited performance of the classic AC/DC tune. If nothing else, it's interesting to hear Vai play AC/DC. This song is from 2Cellos' In2ition album, which features Elton John (singing Fleetwood Mac's "Oh Well") plus covers of songs by Prodigy and, as we've stated, AC/DC.

For more information, check out 2cellos.com.