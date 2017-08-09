Stream Monday’s Interview with Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with blues legends Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’.

The interview will take place Monday, August 14 at 6:00 p.m. EST, live from the Cutting Room in New York, NY. The pair will sit down to discuss their new joint album album, TajMo—their first ever album as a duo—and cover career highlights and insights.

Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ will be interviewed by former NY Times best-selling author, Alan Paul. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series.

To find out more, visit tajmo.com.

Once we go live, the stream will appear below.

Live performance here: