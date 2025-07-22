Steve Morse tackles Led Zeppelin, Mountain, Cream and Lynyrd Skynyrd hits – and honors a cast of guitar greats during intimate jam session

Steve Morse recently made a surprise appearance at a book launch in Annapolis, Maryland, where he handled classic rock staples with aplomb.

The guitarist once quit music altogether to become a commercial airline pilot, only to be lured back into the arms of rock ’n’ roll by Lynyrd Skynyrd. His showing at the intimate jam session ties into his pilot days.

“Steve and I have been friends since we met aboard the aircraft carrier Kennedy in '86 when I was in my first F-14 Tomcat squadron,” explains author and military commentator, Ward Carroll, who wrote the book the event was celebrating.

Morse was plying his trade in Kansas at the time, with the band aboard just off the coast of the Greek Island Crete for a USO (United Services Organizations) show.

“After the performance, he joined the aviators in our ready room for some guitar jams and a lot of talk about flying,” he continues.

Carroll then leaned into their long-standing friendship ahead of the release of his latest novel, Punk’s Force. Morse was joined by his solo band drummer Van Romaine, Dangerboy bassist TJ Collins, Carroll (on guitar), and guitarist/vocalist Tom Butwin for a five-song set.

That saw the group take on Led Zeppelin’s Good Times, Bad Times, Mountain’s Mississippi Queen, dedicated to the late, great Leslie West, and Cream’s 1968 hit, White Room. They rounded out the set with two Lynyrd Skynyrd classics, Gimme Back My Bullets, and Free Bird in light of the band’s role in his rock revival.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Morse was plugged into his signature and travel-friendly 20W Engl head, and his soloing is on point throughout – faithful to the glory of the originals, but with plenty of Morse-ified flair.

PUNK'S FORCE Book Release Party All-Star Jam (featuring Steve Morse) - YouTube Watch On

“When we were planning for the release of my latest novel, I asked Steve and his drummer Van Romaine if they'd join me for an ‘all-star jam’ of covers that would showcase Steve's guitar prowess,” Carroll continues. Morse certainly did that.

YouTube legend Rick Beato was also in the crowd, and he bore witness to the quintet of covers, and some hearty quips from Morse about that famed show with Skynyrd after a gruelling nine-flight shift.

For more classics given the Morse treatment, check out his take on Jeff Beck’s Cause We’ve Ended as Lovers.

He's also opened up about how a love for modding led to the creation of his ‘FrankenTele’ and Music Man signature, and he’s also revealed what's on his “hybrid” pedalboard.