Stream Thursday’s Interview with Jackie Greene Right Here

By

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Jackie Greene.

The interview will take place Thursday, October 12 at 6:00 p.m., live from the Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll be discussing Green’s new self-recorded album, The Modern Lives – Vol 1, which is set to release the very next day. There will also be a short performance, an opportunity for audience questions, and a meet and greet.

Greene will be interviewed by New York Times best-selling author and journalist Alan Paul. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World.

To find out more, visit jackiegreene.com.

  • Once we go live, the stream will appear below.