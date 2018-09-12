Stream Tuesday's Jake Shimabukuro Live Interview Event Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with ukulele superstar Jake Shimabukuro. The interview will take place at 7:00 p.m. EST this Tuesday, September 18, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll talk about his newest release, The Greatest Day, stories from the road and much more. Featuring a long-form interview, opportunity for audience questions and a short performance.

Shimabukuro will be interviewed by journalist and singer/songwriter, Laura B. Whitmore. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit jakeshimabukuro.com or backstoryevents.com.

