Hardtail Strats, Bigsby-clad Teles, and a pink Jazzmaster: Squier rolls out its 2025 Classic Vibe collection – and heads into unexpected territory
Squier has rolled out its class of 2025 Classic Vibe electric guitars and bass guitars, reviving fan-favorite models and debuting some unexpected new specs that aren’t often associated with Fender’s budget offshoot.
The safety of Squier has never been in doubt, but it’d be remiss not to mention that Fender’s blockbuster unveiling of the ultra-affordable Standard Series back at NAMM 2025 left many with questions concerning the immediate future of the brand.
After all, Squier is often seen as the affordable entry point into the Fender brand, and with the launch of $599 Strats, Teles and more, similarly priced Squiers seemingly became a direct competitor.
Of course, that simplifies things far too much, and it’s obvious there will always be a place for Squier – some players, Justin Norvell recently noted, even proudly play budget models over more pricey Fender alternatives.
Now, the Big F has doubled down on its commitment to the Squier name by overhauling its relative-top-of-the-range Classic Vibe collection with a new bevy of vintage-styled six-strings and four-strings.
The Classic Vibe has always been to bring a number of ’50s, ’60s and ’70s-inspired models to accessible price points, treating them to period-correct flourishes, neck profiles, tones and more. The 2025 collection, however, offers some surprise tweaks, which take the Classic Vibes into unexpected territory.
That is largely in part thanks to the Custom Telecaster SH with Bigsby, which is bound to turn heads. Giving serious Mike Campbell Red Dog signature vibes, this one comes equipped with a Fender-designed alnico humbucker and single-coil and – just below its vintage-style Tele bridge plate – a Bigsby tailpiece.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
It’s joined by the returning Duo-Sonic – again arriving with a single-coil/humbucker configuration – which, with its offset body, short 24” scale length and timeless Desert Sand finish, looks like a hit. The Tahitian Coral Classic Vibe ’60s Jazzmaster – and, yes, that’s a fancy phrase for ‘pink Jazzmaster’ – is also a winner.
In terms of Strats, there are two on offer: the ’70s Stratocaster HT HSS is the pick of the bunch here, owing to its unorthodox pickup/hardware combo. After all, it’s not everyday you see a hardtail Strat come packing with a bridge humbucker, let alone one from Squier.
Notably, the other – a ’50s-inspired model – is also a hardtail, meaning there are no regular tremolo Strats in the drop. It’s an intriguing move, but one that clearly intends to cater to growing demand for Strats with fixed bridges.
An additional single-cut arrives in the form of the single-pickup Custom Esquire, which is available in Candy Apple Red and Sherwood Green.
The drop is bookended by a ’60s Jazz Bass, two Active ’70s Jazz Bass models – one of which ups the ante with an additional string and some premium stylings such as a bound fingerboard and block inlays – and a Telecaster Bass.
“At Fender, we’re always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible within the world of instrumentation – for players at every level,” notes Justin Norvell, Executive Vice President of Product and Sales at Fender.
“We’ve built this range to inspire creativity and elevate the playing experience in every genre. We’re proud to carry forward our legacy by continuing to shape the future of music whilst also paying homage to our heritage and the traditions that got us here in the first place.”
This is very much a “first look” type of drop, and as such greater information surrounding the ins and outs of each model will become clearer closer to the 2025 Classic Vibe collection’s official launch date, which has been penciled in for August this year. Prices will start from $419.
For more in the meantime, head over to Squier.
Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.