Mark Speer has captivated audiences with his genre-blending playing style – but the Khruangbin guitarist claims it's mainly due to playing only one single guitar for over two decades

Genre-blenders Khruangbin may have transitioned from psych-tinged instrumental upstarts to an arena-ready trio with a bulging repertoire and a Grammy nomination to boot – but guitarist Mark Speer still leans on the trusty Stratocaster that has accompanied him from day one (i.e. the past two decades or so): an early 2000s reissue.

“If someone handed me their guitar I’d be like, ‘Wow, what a nice instrument,’ but I won’t sound very good on it,” he tells Guitar.com.

Khruangbin @ Villain | Pitchfork Live - YouTube Watch On

“I’m used to mine. I’m not a guitar player – I play that guitar. I’ve been using that one thing for the whole time. I know exactly where certain notes are going to sing more than others.

“Or if I play here versus here, I can really control the timbre of where things are happening and why – the volume knob, things that I do against the gain structure, it’s all part of the voice. Really, it’s my voice, right?”

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Speer's recently-announced signature model with Fender is a near-replica of what he plays on the daily – with a ’70s Strat pickup sandwiched between DiMarzio Pro TrackTMs, jumbo frets, Graph Tech saddles and string trees, and a Custom “C”-shape neck with a 7.25” radius – packaged in an Aged Natural finish.

Mark Speer playing his signature model (Image credit: Fender)

“The guitar is very similar to my main one and that was the whole point,” he adds. “It also feels the same way. The bit that routes the body out – it was a discontinued way they used to do it. They were very kind to bring that back. I think they just went and found the bit and put it back on the router to make it.”

Speaking of signature models, his bandmate Laura Lee has also released her own – marking the first time Fender has simultaneously released a signature electric guitar and bass for two members of the same band.