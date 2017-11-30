Stream Wednesday's Live Interview with Delbert McClinton Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Delbert McClinton.

The interview will take place Wednesday, December 6, live from Lucille's Bar & Grill at the B.B. King Blues Club in New York, NY, kicking off at 7 p.m. EST.

We’ll be celebrating the release of the biography, Delbert McClinton: One of the Fortunate Few, written by Diana Finlay Hendricks. From The Beatles to Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt to The Blues Brothers, indelible songs and stories, Grammy wins and beyond, Delbert McClinton's life can be viewed as a soundtrack to pivotal moments in American music history.

At this special release date VIP event, author Diana Finlay Hendricks will interview Delbert and share thoughts, stories and insights. The evening will also feature a short performance and the opportunity for audience questions.

The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit delbert.com or backstoryevents.com.

The stream will appear below once we go live.