Stryper's Michael Sweet: What's on My Playlist

1 “Spectre”, Judas Priest

“Rob Halford was the first metal singer that really inspired me to work on my range and delivery. I’m so impressed with how he has retained his voice over the years; it’s inspirational.”

2 “Speed”, L.A. Guns

“There’s nothing like a great guitar player and a high-energy song. Tracii Guns is a great player and writer, and the production is slammin’!”

3 “Heart and Soul”, Michael Schenker

“Michael is such an influence. Never has a guitarist played with such emotion, passion and style—and this was in the Seventies! His new album, Resurrection, takes me back to those times.”

4 “Gone Away”, Five Finger Death Punch

“Jason Hook is off the hook! Amazing player and killer tone and feel. I saw him in the movie Hired Gun, and he stole the show without question.”

5 “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”, Foo Fighters

“These guys teach the young ones time and time again how to write, rock and stay relevant. They are king in my book, and rightfully so.”