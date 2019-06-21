Submit Your Questions for Pixies Guitarist Joey Santiago!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago anything you want! Ask about gear, the Martinis, his "angular and bent" playing style, working on Frank Black's solo albums and — let us not forget — the Pixies' upcoming studio album, Beneath the Eyrie!

Email your questions to GWSoundingBoard@futurenet.com and write "Joey Santiago" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the body of the email so you can get credited in the magazine and impress your friends, neighbors and random strangers at the 23rd Street PATH station!

P.S.: While you're thinking about your question, be sure to check out "On Graveyard Hill" from the new album (below).